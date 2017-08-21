'The Defenders' Spoilers: Who Is Maggie?

Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and Iron Fist (Finn Jones) have come together to face a common enemy. All eight episodes of Marvel's "The Defenders" are now available.

Here is the lowdown on the first season of "The Defenders."

Facebook/defenders "The Defenders" is now streaming on Netflix.

New York's low-key crime fighters, Matt Murdock a.k.a. Daredevil, Jessica, Luke, and Danny Rand a.k.a. Iron Fist have teamed up to fight the evil underground organization the Hand. Although the episodes are few in number, the show has a number of surprises lined up ahead, one of which is the resurrection of Elektra (Elodie Yung).

The character died in "Daredevil" season 2, but in "The Defenders," Alexandra (Sigourney Weaver), one of the top figures in the organization, brought her back to life. Now she is known as "Black Sky," with exceptional ninja skills.

But here is the plot twist. Alexandra's spawn will be the death of her. Once Elektra realizes the immensity of her power, she understands that she does not have to serve the Hand or Alexander. Hence, she kills the big bad and claims the throne for herself.

Another shocking death committed by the hands of Elektra is Stick's (Scott Glenn), her former master. Prior to his death, he was tortured by the evil group to get more intel on Iron Fist. Unwavering, the skilled fighter cut off his hand and wiggled through a vent.

Yet the most shocking turn of events was in the season finale wherein Daredevil once again nearly escaped death.

When asked about why Matt had to stay back and face Elektra, executive producer Marco Ramirez said that Matt is "his cross to bear."

After Daredevil disappeared under the rubble of Midland Circle, he is next seen unconscious under the care of nuns. In this particular scene, one can be heard saying, "Get Maggie, tell her he's awake."

Although it is unclear which Maggie is being referred to, it might be Maggie Murdock, Matt's mother.

"Marvel's The Defenders" is currently available for streaming on Netflix.