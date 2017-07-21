'The Disaster Artist' News, Release Date: Teaser Trailer Features Filming of Iconic Scene From 'The Room'

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni James Franco stars in 'The Disaster Artist' as Tommy Wiseau.

The teaser trailer for "The Disaster Artist" starring James Franco was recently released, and the actor is already generating considerable Oscar buzz for his role.

The short clip opened with Seth Rogen's Sandy calling "action" as Franco, in character as Tommy Wiseau, films a scene set on a rooftop. Tommy forgets his line, which Sandy feeds to him. However, Tommy repeatedly fails to remember his line each time the scene is redone. Soon enough, the rest of the cast and crew, including Dave Franco's Greg Sestero, joins Sandy in repeating the line for Tommy again. Finally, Tommy gets his line right, recreating the iconic scene from "The Room."

For those who are unaware, "The Disaster Artist" is a movie about the making of Wiseau's "The Room," a film widely considered to be one of the worst films ever made. It is based on the non-fiction book of the same name written by Sestero.

The film was showcased at the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin and wowed critics. Apart from the Franco brothers and Rogen, the movie also stars a long list of notable names, including Zac Efron, Ari Graynor, Jacki Weaver, Hannibal Buress, Alison Brie, Sharon Stone, Bryan Cranston, Lizzy Caplan and Kristen Bell. Wiseau and Sestero also make cameo appearances.

Now thru December, we're living on Tommy Wiseau's planet. First teaser for #TheDisasterArtist drops tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/i4PL8Myj69 — A24 (@A24) July 17, 2017

The older Franco brother does not only star in "The Disaster Artist" as Wiseau, he also directed and produced the film. For his work, many fans on social media are already predicting an Oscar win for the actor-director. Franco even got so into character that he directed the film in Wiseau's mysterious accent.

"Franco directed the whole movie in character as Tommy Wiseau," actor Jason Mantzoukas told Entertainment Weekly. "Well, I should amend that — he wasn't in character as Tommy Wiseau, but once he started the day doing Tommy's voice, he would spend the rest of the day doing the voice. So, it wasn't like he was pretending to be Tommy, but it was like James using Tommy's speech pattern and accent. It was really special and very funny."

"The Disaster Artist" premieres in U.S. theaters on Dec. 8.

Watch the teaser trailer below: