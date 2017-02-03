'The Elder Scrolls Online' DLC News: Upcoming June Expansion Brings Players Back To Morrowind

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Players of "The Elder Scrolls Online" can now start gearing up to go back to a familiar location known as the Morrowind in the upcoming game expansion to be released in June.

YouTube/Bethesda SoftworksPlayers can soon explore the Vvardenfell Island when "The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind" goes live in June.

Game developer Zenimax Online Studios and publisher Bethesda Softworks held a live stream event last Jan. 31 where they presented the official trailer for the upcoming game chapter called "The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind."

Players will revisit a location that was first introduced in "The Elder Scrolls III." As players may remember, Morrowind is located in the north-east of Tamriel and is known for its landscape speckled with giant mushrooms.

The return to Morrowind is not an entirely new piece of information since data miners have previously uncovered several bits of data that led players to believe developers are going to re-introduce Morrowind in the franchise.

The mined data included a gameplay map to the Vvardenfell Island, a large island located within Morrowind. Developers did not confirm the reports until they released the official trailer on Tuesday.

While Morrowind has been in the franchise before, reports note that players were not given the chance to go deeper into the Vvardenfell Island, let alone perform battles and missions there. However, that's going to change now as the next game expansion is set to happen within the island.

According to Gamespot, the upcoming "The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind" expansion is set 700 years earlier than the gameplay timeline in "The Elder Scrolls III." In terms of gameplay, recurring players will be brought to a stage appropriate to the progress they have already reached. Meanwhile, new players can have the option to make new characters without the requirement of finishing any previously released content for "The Elder Scrolls Online."

As can be seen on the trailer, once "The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind" goes live, gamers can start playing using earth-based powers and will be accompanied by a giant vicious bear. The trailer also previewed the enemy boss that emerged, donning giant, gold-plated body armor.

"The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind" will be released on June 6.