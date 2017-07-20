'The Elder Scrolls Online' News: 'Midyear Mayhem' PvP Event Now Live, Offers Alliance Point Bonuses and Items

The Elder Scrolls Online official website The Midyear Victor's Laurel Wreath is one of the rewards 'Elder Scrolls Online' players can obtain during the 'Midyear Mayhem' event

There is a new event active right now inside "The Elder Scrolls Online," and it is known as "Midyear Mayhem."

This PvP-centric event is easy to get into.

In a recent post on the game's official website, the first thing players need to do is to visit the Crown Store and find a ticket containing "Details on the Midyear Mayhem." They will then need to activate this ticket and make their way to their Alliance War faction's main gate.

Once players are at the main gate, they will need to find someone named "Predicant Maera" in order to finally start the "Midyear Mayhem" quest. Upon completing this quest, players should receive Pelinal's Midyear Boon Box and the Scroll of Pelinal's Ferocity.

With the scroll in hand, this is when the fun can really begin for "Elder Scrolls Online" players as they can activate it to receive Alliance Point bonuses whenever they try out the Alliance War, Battlegrounds and Imperial City PvP modes.

The effect of the scroll will only last for two hours, so players should do what they can to get the most out of it.

Aside from earning some extra Alliance Points, players can also obtain the Midyear Victor's Laurel Wreath over the course of the event.

Players are also urged to visit the merchant Adhazabi Aba-daro while the event is ongoing if they want to purchase some pieces of legendary jewelry.

There are also some additional achievements players can go after. Seven "Midyear Mayhem" achievements have been introduced, and if a player is able to meet the requirements for all of them, then this individual will be hailed as the "Star-Made Knight."

The "Midyear Mayhem" PvP event will remain live inside the game up until July 31.

More news about other "Elder Scrolls Online" events should be made available in the future.