'The Emoji Movie' Premiere, Cast, News: Patrick Stewart to Voice the Poop Emoji

Sony recently announced that they have recruited "Star Trek" actor Patrick Stewart to voice the poop emoji in the upcoming "The Emoji Movie."

Facebook/EmojiMovie"The Emoji Movie" official Facebook page photo banner

According to Gamespot, the announcement came in through the Sony Animation Day event held last Jan. 18. The news was reiterated through Sony Pictures' official Twitter page which posted: "He ain't no [party pooper]! So excited to announce the distinguished [Patrick Stewart] as Poop in the #EmojiMovie."

During the said event, film director Tony Leondis commented about the movie, saying, "I know what you're thinking ... What is their story? Emoji are expected to be one thing their whole lives. So I thought, what if one was born with not one, but lots of expressions ... and how would that affect the status quo? Everyone has felt different — it's everyone's story."

Leondis was referring to the only emoji with multiple expressions and the movie's main character, Gene, who will be voiced by T.J. Miller.

Gamespot also reported that Sony had already revealed the movie's official synopsis. According to the movie's summary, Poop, Gene and all the other emojis live in a city called Textopolis that is tucked inside a messaging app where all the emojis wait as they hope to be chosen by the phone's owner.

Gene stands out and feels left out as he was born "without a filter and is bursting with multiple expressions." Yearning to be normal and to live with just one expression like the other emojis, he teams up with his best friend Hi-Five emoji (James Corden) and code breaker Jailbreak (Ilana Glazer). They will hop from one app to another, hoping to find a code that will "fix" Gene.

Along with Stewart, Miller, Corden and Glazer, "The Emoji Movie" also stars Maya Rudolph as Smiler or the smiley emoji, Steven Wright as Mel Meh and father of Gene, Rob Riggle as the ice cream emoji, and Jake T. Austin as the human teenager who owns the phone.

"The Emoji Movie" will premiere in theaters on Aug. 4.