'The Emoji Movie' Review: Zero in Rotten Tomatoes, Winner for Children

Facebook/EmojiMovie "The Emoji Movie" centers on Gene, an outsider "meh" emoji who can show multiple expressions.

Current technological advancements have allowed the world to communicate in many different ways. While many might be partial to video calls, there is also a significant part of the population who favor using emojis in expressing their emotions, thoughts, and ideas over text. Emojis usually only have one expression, but "The Emoji Movie" ventures into the world of Gene (T.J. Miller), who is persistent when it comes to his mission of being different and capable of having multiple expressions.

According to reviews, "The Emoji Movie" might be shaping up to be one of the worst films to watch this year. However, it would be important to note that it was released a few days after box office hit "Dunkirk" took over the cinemas. Regardless, there are a few things about the film that people should know: critics certainly did not enjoy it, but it is not enough of a reason to dismiss the film, especially if one has children who are excited to see it.

It all started when Rotten Tomatoes controversially gave a score of zero percent to "The Emoji Movie." Most of the films that unfortunately enter the zero percent club in the popular review site are sequels, which is why it can be said that "The Emoji Movie" achieved quite a feat. However, if there is one thing about the film that might be its saving grace, it is the fact that the cast, especially James Corden, worked really hard on the comedic parts of the film.

At the end of the day, reviews indicate that it is a film to watch for children. However, for adults, it might be pushing it as one would be able to pick up on how it subtly (or unsubtly) tried to commercialize some of the apps that are seen on the film itself.

"The Emoji Movie" may be a lost cause to Rotten Tomatoes, but the audience is of course urged to see for themselves and recognize that it might have actually achieved a perfect balance in being a kid's film and a way to commercialize.