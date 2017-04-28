'The Flash' Season 3 Episode 20 Spoilers: Cisco Puts Team in Danger

Cisco (Carlos Valdes) is not ready to take on Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) in the upcoming episode of "The Flash."

Facebook/CWTheFlashCisco cannot hurt Caitlin in the upcoming episode of "The Flash."

In the episode titled "I Know Why You Are," the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals that Cisco will not be able to fight Caitlin's evil alter ego thereby putting the entire Team Flash in danger. Barry (Grant Gustin) and the others must Tracy Brand (guest star Anne Dudek) and convince her to help them. She appears to be the only one who can stop Savitar. Unfortunately, Killer Frost also wants to get her hands on the scientist.

As she and Team Flash face off, it will become apparent that Cisco cannot find it in his heart to fight Caitlin. The promo shows that even though she is unleashing her powers on him, Cisco refuses to hurt her. Barry and the others will have problems convincing Cisco that the Caitlin that they know and love is gone. The Killer Frost in front of them shows no mercy. It even looks like she will side with Savitar in the looming fight.

Kidnapping Tracy must be Savitar's idea. He wants to test Killer Frost's allegiance by making her abduct the scientist. Tracy must really be the key to the supervillain's defeat, which is why Savitar will not let Barry get to her. Killer Frost's powers will be a huge help in keeping the Flash at bay. Savitar knows her friends cannot kill her. She is going to be a pawn in this deadly game.

Meanwhile, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) will encounter a huge hurdle with regards to Cecile (guest star Danielle Nicolet). It looks like their relationship will be tested. Will he end up losing her? Joe's children are worried about him. They do not want to see him hurting again.

"The Flash" season 3 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.