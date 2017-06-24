'The Flash' Season 4 Spoilers: Wally Deals With Self Doubt

Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) will have a tough time adjusting without Barry (Gustin Grant) at his side in the upcoming season of "The Flash."

During last season's finale, the red speedster entered the Speed Force and left Kid Flash (Lonsdale) and Jay Garrick (Teddy Sears) to protect the city from the enemy. Spoilers predict that the duo will have a tough time doing their jobs while worrying if Barry will still be able to return or not. Although Wally is happy that his sister Iris (Candice Patton) is still alive, he wished there was a way of knowing if Barry was alive or not.

It remains to be seen how long Barry will be away. While he is not around, Wally will take over his responsibilities to Central City. Though it cannot be denied that Kid Flash is capable of protecting the citizens, he is still training. There have been instances when he let his emotions get the best of him, which resulted to ugly fights with Barry. Wally still has a lot to prove before he can earn his title as a speedster. Perhaps, facing the next big bad will be a good opportunity to test his skills.

According to spoilers, Clifford DeVoe, aka the Thinker, will be one of the toughest enemies of The Flash in the next installment. His name has been mentioned several times on the show. Abra Kadabra previously told Barry that the Thinker would be one of his greatest foes. Savitar knew him. It has been previously teased that the next big bad is not going to be a speedster. Before he joined the dark side, DeVoe was a district attorney.

In the comic book world, DeVoe met a local mobster who made him who he was. With his Thinking Cap, he could use telekinesis and mind control. He got satisfaction by helping criminals escape the hands of the law with his brilliant mind. Wally will have a tough time fighting the Thinker in the event that the two will face off in a battle. Being insecure of his powers will also have a huge effect on Wally.

"The Flash" season 4 will return on The CW on Oct. 10.