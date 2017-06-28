'The Foreigner' Spoilers: Jackie Chan Seeks Vengeance in New Trailer

Internationally known Chinese actor Jackie Chan has graced Hollywood through the years with films featuring his martial arts, his death-defying stunts, and his humor. But in his upcoming film, fans will not see the quirky and comical character that he has always portrayed. This time, he is everything but humorous.

YouTube/ZeroMedia New trailer for "The Foreigner" reveals Jackie Chan's character who has a quest for vengence

As revealed in the trailer of "The Foreigner," the 63-year-old actor portrays a businessman, a father whose daughter is killed by a terrorist attack. While he quietly mourns for his child, he turns to the government to seek for answers, and ends up before a British official portrayed by Pierce Brosnan. The latter denies him his request, and he faces the repercussions for it.

Again, Chan's character is unlike the ones he has portrayed before. This seemingly innocent businessman has a long-buried past, one that would eventually pose a threat to the government for holding back the answers he desperately seeks. Reports believe that Brosnan, who refuses to unveil the terrorist organization, may be hiding something from his past that can be tied to the attack.

"I don't know who the bombers are," Hennessey, Brosnan's character tells Chan in their first confrontation.

"I don't believe you," Chan's character retorts.

When Chan crosses the street from the Deputy First Minister's building, an explosion rocks the entire establishment.

Shortly after, Hennessey receives a phone call. "You would tell me the name of the bombers," Chan utters from the other side of the line.

A few certain elements, however, remain the same — Chan's beating up people with his martial arts skills and his jumping off structures.

The action thriller is directed by "Casino Royale's" Martin Campbell. "The Foreigner" was penned by David Marconi based on Stephen Leather's novel "The Chinaman."

"The Foreigner" is slated to hit theaters in the U.S. this Oct. 13.

