'The Fosters' Season 5 Spoilers: Callie, Aaron Continue Relationship

Callie (Maia Mitchell) will continue to date Aaron (Elliot Fletcher) in the upcoming season of "The Fosters."

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Peter Paige revealed that the two would have no reason to stay away from each other in the next installment. Callie has already met Aaron's family and even defended her boyfriend's decisions in life, much to Aaron's surprise. After breaking up with AJ (Tom Williamson), she immediately decided to give the other man a chance. Aaron has been so good to her, supporting all her activities even if her own boyfriend could not do so. Incidentally, the couple will once again be embroiled in a dangerous investigation in the future.

"Moving ahead, there's some exploration of, what are Callie and Aaron doing? What are they sniffing around? What is that going to turn into?" the EP teased.

Interestingly, Paige mentioned "Braillie" in a different interview with TVLine, hinting that the forbidden love might not be over after all. Callie and Brandon (David Lambert) have been through a lot together and it makes sense that they will retain some vestige of connection even if they are already foster siblings. The EP said that they have always been interested in the pair's relationship and want to experiment with it again on screen. Even if they will not end up together, fans are still eager to see them interacting while leading separate lives.

"Yeah. We love their connection and value it very much and wanted to see it again. We had missed it. Their storylines have been so divergent that we felt like it was time to make sure they crossed a little bit more. That's the thing about living in a house with seven people — you can go days and days without seeing someone. [Laughs]," Paige said.

"The Fosters" season 5 will premiere on Tuesday, July 11, at 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform.