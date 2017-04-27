'The Fosters' Season 5 Spoilers: Will Callie Return to AJ?

AJ (Tom Williamson) will still be part of Callie's (Maia Mitchell) life in the upcoming season of "The Fosters."

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Peter Paige revealed that although AJ and Callie have already broken up, there is no way he would be erased from her storyline. According to him, AJ will be getting his own spotlight and viewers will still get to see him, albeit not as often as when he and Callie were still together. Paige also said that they are planning something interesting for Williamson's character. Is there a chance of a reunion between him and Callie?

"We'll see AJ again. Now that he's not in a romantic relationship with Callie, we will see less of him for sure, but he's still present in our world and there's still stuff to be resolved and questions that we find quite interesting for him," the EP teased.

Currently, Callie is romantically involved with Aaron (Elliot Fletcher). Based on the spoilers, they will continue to see each other, with Aaron supporting Callie in her "extra curricular" activities. Whereas AJ could not understand her need to defend other foster kids all the time, Aaron has been nothing but sympathetic. She already met his parents, too. The encounter did not start off well, but at the end of the night, the Bakers seemed to have accepted Callie as their son's girlfriend.

Meanwhile, the new installment will reveal what will happen to Callie after she finds herself in the hands of a pimp. Spoilers claim that she will be in huge trouble, as Diamond (Hope Olaide Wilson) will not let go of her easily. Her parents have no way of tracking her, as she left her phone in the car. Callie's predicament is expected to become worse, especially when she attends the hearing for her felony case.

"The Fosters" season 5 will premiere on Tuesday, July 11, at 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform.