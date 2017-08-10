'The Gifted' Season 1 Plot News: Amy Acker's Character Might Evolve as the Story Progresses

Facebook/TheGiftedonFOX "The Gifted" is Fox's upcoming "X-Men" spin-off.

More details about the plot of "The Gifted" are starting to come out prior to the supernatural series' premiere in October.

In an interview with TVLine, showrunner Matt Nix revealed that former "Person of Interest" star Amy Acker's character Caitlin Strucker will not just be like any average mother raising teenage children.

"One of the things that was central my my original pitch was talking about the evolution of Cailtin, from a suburban mom who's working as a nurse," the showrunner stated. "She does have this specific skill that nobody else has, and it turns out that being the only one who knows about medicine among the mutants... well, mutant medicine is a big, interesting place for the show to go."

Nix also revealed that Caitlin will not be like a typical doctor. According to the showrunner, the character will evolve from the usual suburban mother into a powerful "underground warrior."

On the other hand, Acker's on-screen daughter Natalie Alyn Lind has nothing but praises for her TV mom in another interview with the same publication. According to the young actress, her TV mother is "amazing" and "a badass."

"She's one of the characters in our story that doesn't have powers, but she makes up for that by just being Amy Acker. She's definitely one of the biggest aspects of our show coz she's really the one that kind of helps us go through this entire experience," Lind stated.

In the new Fox series based on Marvel Comics' X-Men franchise, Acker's Caitlin will be married to the district attorney named Reed Strucker, portrayed by Stephen Moyer. The Struckers have two children named Lauren (Lind) and Andy (Percy Hynes White), who both have mutant abilities.

Other characters include Clarice Fong/Blink (Jamie Chung), Marcos Diaz/Eclipse (Sean Teale), Jace Turner (Coby Bell), Lorna Dane/Polaris (Emma Dumont), and John Proudstar/Thunderbird (Blair Redford), among others.

Fox will air the premiere episode of "The Gifted" on Oct. 2, Monday, at 9 p.m. EDT.