'The Gifted' Spoilers, Cast: 'Smallville' Actress Cast as Beautiful Dreamer
The comic book character Beautiful Dreamer is officially making her way to the small screen in the highly-anticipated X-Men series, "The Gifted."
The big news was confirmed by showrunner Matt Nix during the Television Critics Association (TCA) press tour. Making the news even better is that Beautiful Dreamer will be played by Elena Satine.
The actress is not new to the world of comic book adaptations having starred in hit comic book shows like "Smallville" and "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."
In the comics, Beautiful Dreamer is a mutant that possesses the ability to alter the memories of others with psionic manipulation. She embeds false memories and identities into the minds of her victims using a special "dream smoke," which she focuses using a cigarette.
This is what Nix had to say with regard to Beautiful Dreamer's entrance in "The Gifted":
One of the things about her character is that's a really sexy power that isn't a gigantic power. We aren't blowing up a building with her ... it doesn't involve a six-week [computer generated] build.
Satine will debut in the role of Beautiful Dreamer in episode 2 of "The Gifted." There is no word on how many episodes she will be in although Nix teased love triangle involving her, Thunderbird (Blair Redford) and another character yet to be identified.
Apart from an addition to "The Gifted" ensemble, the off-camera team behind the Marvel drama series also expanded with director-producer Len Wiseman joining the series as an executive producer.
Wiseman bulks up the already impressive "The Gifted" EP panel, which includes Nix, "X-Men" movie greats Lauren Shuler Donner and Simon Kinberg and Bryan Singer, who directed the pilot, Marvel TV's Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory.
Set to premiere on FOX on Monday, Oct. 2, "The Gifted" will follow a group of mutants as they attempt to achieve peaceful co-existence with humanity in the face of distrust and fear.