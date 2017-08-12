'The Gifted' Spoilers, Cast: 'Smallville' Actress Cast as Beautiful Dreamer

(Photo: Facebook/TheGiftedonFOX) A promotional still from the upcoming Marvel series "The Gifted."

The comic book character Beautiful Dreamer is officially making her way to the small screen in the highly-anticipated X-Men series, "The Gifted."

The big news was confirmed by showrunner Matt Nix during the Television Critics Association (TCA) press tour. Making the news even better is that Beautiful Dreamer will be played by Elena Satine.

The actress is not new to the world of comic book adaptations having starred in hit comic book shows like "Smallville" and "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."