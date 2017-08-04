'The Good Fight' Season 2 Cast News, Air Date: Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi Upped to Series Regulars

REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON Audra McDonald will reprise the role she originated in 'The Good Wife' in the upcoming second season of 'The Good Fight.'

"The Good Fight" will be back for its second season next year, and it will include some familiar faces that fans have come to love.

According to an exclusive report from The Hollywood Reporter, Michael Boatman and Nyambi Nyambi have been upped to series regulars for the upcoming season. As fans know, Boatman portrays Julius Cain and Nyambi plays Jay Dipersia.

Boatman previously appeared in "The Good Wife" portraying the same role, and he has reprised the character again for its CBS All Access spin-off series. Cain now works at Reddick Boseman & Kolstad, along with Diane (Christine Baranski).

On the other hand, Dipersia is a new character introduced in "The Good Fight." He works as an investigator and mentor to Marissa (Sarah Steele) at Reddick Boseman & Kolstad.

However, Boatman is not the only character from "The Good Wife" who will be playing a series regular. It has also been revealed that Audra McDonald, who portrayed Liz Lawrence, is set to reprise her role for the second season of "The Good Fight." Liz happens to be the ex-wife of Adrian Boseman (Delroy Lindo) and the former couple still have some matters to work out.

"We're thrilled that Audra McDonald will return to the fictional Chicago of The Good Fight. After seeing her facility with both comedy and drama, we were dying for the chance to work with her again. Audra brings intelligence, strength, and wit to Liz Lawrence, the character she developed in the fourth season of The Good Wife," executive producers Robert and Michelle King said of her casting (via Deadline).

Fans are eagerly anticipating the premiere of "The Good Fight" season 2, especially after the cliffhanger ending they were left with at the conclusion of the show's first installment. It can be recalled that Maia (Rose Leslie) was placed under arrest thanks to her father's (Paul Guilfoyle) schemes. The new season will draw inspiration from real-life events, including the current political climate.

"The Good Fight" season 2 will be released on CBS All Access in 2018.