'The Good Fight' Season 2 Plot News, Air Date: Rose Leslie Knows What's Next for Maia

"The Good Fight" is headed for its second season, and actress Rose Leslie is already in the know about what will happen to her character next.

Facebook/thegoodfightcbs'The Good Fight' season 2 premieres in 2018.

The end of the first season saw Maia in handcuffs as she got wrapped up in her father's exploits. As fans may recall, Henry (Paul Guilfoyle) ran a scam that also affected Maia's godmother and mentor, Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski).

Leslie, who plays Maia in the series, recently revealed that creators Robert and Michelle King have already told her what they have in store for her character in season 2. Needless to say, the "Game of Thrones" alum is looking forward to it, though she refrained from giving away any hints.

"They told me a couple of things that I know would be incredibly spoiler-y so I'm not too sure on whether I can carry on in that vein," Leslie told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview. "But it certainly gave me pure joy and excitement what they foresaw for Maia and also for season two."

Leslie also described the husband-and-wife creators as "incredibly bold" and expressed her great respect for them for "being so current in the political landscape and holding up that mirror."

Earlier this year, the Kings revealed that the upcoming installment will reflect real-life events like the Trump administration, as well as deepen character relationships. They also explained that they were still plotting the second season, so they were uncertain about how long Maia's jail time would be. However, they did tease that the new season will pick up immediately after the previous installment's finale.

"The Good Fight" season 2 has been given a 13-episode order, which is three episodes more than that of the previous season. It is expected to premiere in 2018. The full first season is available on CBS All Access, the CBS Network's streaming service.