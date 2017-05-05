'The Good Fight' Season 2 Release Date, News: Next Installment to Consist of 13 Episodes, May Pick Up 'A Minute Later'

Fans of "The Good Fight" will be happy to know that the second season of the CBS All Access drama will have three more episodes than the freshman season, bringing the total to 13.

"The Good Fight," the sequel to "The Good Wife," was renewed for a second season in March. The first season consisted of only 10 episodes, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, season 2 will now have 13 episodes. While it is still a far cry from the 22-episode seasons of "The Good Wife," a smaller number can also be advantageous to the show and its actors.

The first season of "The Good Fight" ended with Maia (Rose Leslie) getting arrested after her father, Henry (Paul Guilfoyle), decided to flee. It remains to be seen whether season 2 will dwell on Maia behind bars, as co-creators Robert and Michelle King have yet to fully plot out the storyline.

"I don't know how much of it will be jail time, but we'll definitely see the difficulties of a lawyer trying to start out who gets arrested, how difficult that can be," Robert revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, explaining that they will resume writing in August.

However, they already have a basic idea on the season 2 opener. "We're thinking about picking up a minute later," Robert said. They also revealed that the characters are set to go through some hurdles in the new season. Character relationships will likewise be explored more, especially Kurt (Gary Cole) and Diane's (Christine Baranski). Maia's relationship with Boseman (Delroy Lindo) is quite interesting, too.

Season 2 is also going to draw inspiration from real-life events, particularly the Trump administration and the changes in law that come with it. "One of the things we're seeing in the culture right now and the zeitgeist is what happens when the institutions we depend on start to crumble," Robert teased.

