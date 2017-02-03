'The Good Place' Season 2: NBC Renews the Kristen Bell Comedy for Another Season

NBC has ordered another season of the fantasy comedy "The Good Place" starring Kristen Bell and Ted Danson.

Vivian Zink/NBCKristen Bell as Eleanor Shellstrop in "The Good Place" episode 13 promo still

The announcement came on Monday after the show wrapped up its debut season in the middle of January. In a statement, NBC expressed their eagerness to continue the journey of Eleanor (Bell) with the help of Michael (Danson) in afterlife.

"Mike Schur has always had one of the most fertile and imaginative minds in comedy, but what he brought us with the first season of The Good Place was just extraordinary," Jennifer Salke, NBC Entertainment president, said in a press release, adding, "We absolutely can't wait to see where these characters go, literally, in season two. A big thank-you to Mike, the writers, and cast for delivering a series in which we all take such enormous pride."

Critically acclaimed for its fun and yet sensitive portrayal of death and what happens next, the series follows lead, Eleanor, who, by some kind of a mistake, ended up in The Good Place, which is where people go to after they die if they did extraordinarily kind things to others and displayed great character when they were still alive. The said afterlife destination was built by Michael.

However, as the story progressed, viewers found out that there was some kind of a mix-up in names. Eleanor, who was not really a generous person on Earth as originally perceived, was supposed to go to The Bad Place, given her past misdeeds. She then decided to hide her morally imperfect ways in the hopes of staying in her ideal situation.

"The Good Place" season 1 ended in a cliffhanger, revealing Michael's hidden persona as the real villain of the story. As it turned out, he has only been trying to manipulate those in his community for his own benefit, and it is up to Eleanor and her new pals Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Tahani (Jameela Jamil) and Jason (Manny Jacinto) to reveal his true colors.

No specific release date yet has been determined for "The Good Place" season 2. However, the additional 13 episodes are scheduled to start airing sometime later this year.