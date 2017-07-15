'The Great Replacement': Archbishop Warns Against Rising Muslim Birth Rate in France

A leader of the Roman Catholic Church in France has warned about "the Great Replacement" going on in the country where the fast-rising Muslim population is on course to dominate the land.

(PHOTO: REUTERS) Muslim women demonstrate in favor of the Islamic headscarf in a march in Strasbourg, Eastern France on Dec. 20, 2003. The banner reads: "A law against the headscarf or against Islam."

The Roman Catholic Archbishop of Strasbourg Luc Ravel broke ranks from church leaders who have chosen to remain silent or politically correct on the subject, saying Muslims are counting the days when France will be theirs, Breitbart reported.

Revel said France is seeing a major demographic shift with Muslim immigrants having far more children than native French, with the situation made worse by the widespread "promotion" of abortion.

He said the rising Muslim birth rate is leading to what prolific French writer Renaud Camus has termed "the Great Replacement," according to the French conservative magazine Valeurs Actuelles.

"Muslim believers know very well that their birthrate is such that today, they call it ... the Great Replacement, they tell you in a very calm, very positive way that, 'one day all this, it will be ours'," Camus once said.

Camus defined the Great Replacement as the transformation of a society, often through mass migration, leading to major changes in demography and the values of the people.

Camus said the ongoing mass migration policies in Europe is seeing the biggest shift in peoples and their values since the barbarians invaded in the third century, leading to the collapse of the Western Roman Empire.

French politicians used the term "Great Replacement" during the last presidential campaign.

Mayor of Béziers Robert Ménard also used the term earlier this year as he sounded the alarm on the rising number of Muslim students in the city's schools. This resulted in a court case where the mayor was found guilty of "hate speech" and meted a 2,000-euro fine.

The anti-mass migration Identitarian youth movement is also using Camus' concept in organising their "Defend Europe" campaign in the Mediterranean Sea. The group is using their ship to track pro-migrant NGOs and document any evidence of collusion with the smugglers who bring in illegal migrants to Europe.