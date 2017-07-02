'The Greatest Showman' News, Release Date: Hugh Jackman Brings P.T. Barnum to Life in New Trailer

Facebook/GreatestShowman 'The Greatest Showman' will arrive on Christmas day.

20th Century Fox has released the trailer for "The Greatest Showman," an upcoming musical film starring Hugh Jackman as P.T. Barnum, the founder of the Barnum & Bailey Circus.

The trailer opened with Barnum working a desk job until they were suddenly interrupted with the news that the company had gone bankrupt. Everyone--including Barnum--had been let go. Barnum returned to his humble home and beautiful wife (Michelle Williams). It was clear that he wanted to provide much more for his family, but he did not have the means to do it.

While entertaining his family, Barnum was struck by a brilliant idea. He established "Barnum's American Museum of Curiosity" where acts like the siamese twins and the great general Tom Thumb were showcased. He recruited different people who could contribute to his show, including Zac Efron's Phillip Carlyle and Zendaya's Anne Wheeler. The trailer featured a lot of singing, dancing and trapezing - the latter being a skill Zendaya trained for.

"I spent months trapeze training, which is not something I said or thought I could do," the actress told E! News. "So there you go! You can see that I did it. I did as much as I could and it was so much fun. I learned different things that I could actually do and take it there."

At the center of the film, though, is a message that Jackman's character wants to impart. Every person is special in his or her own way.

"No one ever made a difference by being like everyone else," he said.

Jackman is no stranger to singing and dancing. He has performed in several musicals, including the Academy Award-winning "Les Miserables." With Jackman in mind for the part of Barnum, composers Justin Paul and Benj Pasek tailored the songs for the Australian actor, specifically his iconic role as Wolverine.

"The Greatest Showman" will hit U.S. cinemas on Christmas day.

Watch the trailer below: