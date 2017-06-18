'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 2 Release Date, Spoilers: Miller–Atwood Collaboration Continues; Rita to Play a Bigger Role?

Hulu's television adaptation of Margaret Atwood's best-selling novel, "The Handmaid's Tale" season 1, had just concluded, leaving its fans with a lot to ponder on.

Facebook/handmaidsonhuluA promotional banner for the dystopian series “The Handmaid’s Tale,” streaming on Hulu every Wednesday.

When ordered to stone Janine (Madeline Brewer) for endangering the baby she bore the Putnams, the Handmaids boldly refused to comply, following Offred's (Elisabeth Moss) example of dropping her stone to the ground. She knew she was going to be punished for what she did, and when the time finally arrived, she found herself being led out of the Waterfords' house into a black van with no idea where she's being taken.

Apparently, this was also how Atwood's novel ended more than thirty years ago. And while fans of the novel never really knew what happened next, the TV adaptation is all set to go beyond the source material and expand the story outside of Gilead.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer Bruce Miller said that he and Atwood have been discussing plans for the second season and that the two of them will continue to collaborate in taking Offred and the Handmaids' story to a definitive end.

"We had lots of discussions about what would happen to the characters after season one in small and big ways," Miller said, further adding that he and Atwood have been able to establish a good working relationship and that they intend to keep things that way.

Miller also shared that Offred's Martha, Rita (Amanda Brugel), to whom Offred entrusted the Mayday package, will be playing a more valuable role in season two than she did in the previous season.

Does the Resistance's continued operation lie in a Martha's hand now? Will Rita choose to do the right thing at the risk of her own life, or will she be silenced by her own need for self-preservation?

"Very slowly you get to know the character, you get to know her moral compass and learn what she might do," Miller said.

Hulu gave "The Handmaid's Tale" an early second season renewal in May. As of the moment, there is still no official date for its return.