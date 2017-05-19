'The Heirs 2' Rumors: Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo to Replace Lee Min-ho and Park Shin Hye as Lead Stars

While rumors about the popular Korean drama "The Heirs" having a sequel are nothing short of exciting, avid fans of Lee Min-ho and Park Shin Hye may be up for a major disappointment as it is said that the alleged project will not feature the two original stars of the series.

Facebook/HeirsRumors claim that Park Shin-Ye and Lee Min-Ho will be replaced by Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo in "The Heirs 2."

Rumors about "The Heirs" having a sequel have been around for quite a while now. While many fans of the lead stars of the 2013 hit Korean drama were ecstatic about the unconfirmed report when it first surfaced, many are now disappointed as, apparently, there is no truth to it. With Lee Min-ho finally entering the mandatory South Korean military service, the actor reprising his role is already out of the question.

However, according to recent rumors, "The Heirs 2" may still happen sans the presence of Lee Min-ho. Allegedly, the sequel will be ushering in Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo to replace the actors of the lead characters in the original story. Given the success of the tandem of Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo in last year's global hit "Descendants of the Sun," many are predicting that bringing the two together once more in a project will result in another phenomenal hit. Nonetheless, talks about Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo top-billing "The Heirs 2" are nothing more than rumors at this point in time as well.

Meanwhile, Lee Min-ho already entered military service last May 12. While he admits he somehow regrets delaying his enlistment, the popular Korean actor said he is thankful at the same time, too.

"If I had gone to the military earlier, I would've missed out on starring in 'Boys Over Flowers' and often think whether or not I could've truly enjoyed my life in the 20s. I personally feel I made the right decision to not go to the army earlier. Because of that, I was able to meet with numerous loving and supportive fans overseas. I was happy to see the Korean Wave spread out to various parts of the world," the star shares in a translated interview.