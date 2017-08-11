'The Hitman's Bodyguard' Review: Definitely for Comedy But Maybe Not for Action

Facebook/hitmansbodyguard "The Hitman's Bodyguard" stars Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds.

Known for bringing "Red Hill" and "The Expendables 3" into the big screen, director Patrick Hughes was looking to add some action-comedy to his impressive resume with the star-studded and highly anticipated "The Hitman's Bodyguard." It stars the unlikely duo of "The Avengers" actor Samuel L. Jackson and "Deadpool" actor Ryan Reynolds. Early reviews from some critics have revealed what to expect and it is a mix of good and bad.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the most notable part of the film is the chemistry between Jackson, who stars as the film's Darius Kinkaid, and Reynolds, who brings to life the self-aware and violent Michael Bryce. Tom O'Connor's screenplay definitely shines through, but there are some parts of "The Hitman's Bodyguard" when the banter might have been a little uninspired and too stretched out. The crew behind the film definitely deserves some credit as Hughes might have stretched the film far beyond what is enjoyable.

Meanwhile, IGN also reviewed "The Hitman's Bodyguard" as notable but forgettable. The comedy is definitely prone to get the audience to laughter, but it might not be a film for action lovers as the scenes and sequences might feel a little repetitive and boring. "The Hitman's Bodyguard" leans more heavily on the interactions between Jackson and Reynolds, and as a result, the action seems to have been set aside.

Aside from Jackson and Reynolds' innate ability to dive into a self-aware performance, there is also the surprisingly good and accurate performance of Michael's wife, Sonia (Salma Hayek), who does not hesitate in adding into the hilarious chemistry of Darius and Michael's verbal and physical spar over who is the better killer.

All in all, "The Hitman's Bodyguard" is a comedy with some scenes of action. For those looking to see Jackson play anything other than Nick Fury and for those who loved Reynolds in "Deadpool," "The Hitman's Bodyguard" definitely hits a sweet spot.

"The Hitman's Bodyguard" is set to be released in theaters on Aug. 18.