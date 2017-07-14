'The Incredibles 2' Premiere, First Look: Concept Art Leaves Clues for Sequel

New concept art for "The Incredibles 2" has been revealed, leaving several clues as to what can be expected from the upcoming sequel.

Facebook/TheIncredibles A promotional image for "The Incredibles."

There are no official details yet about the upcoming sequel's plot or the release of its teaser trailer. However, concept art for "The Incredibles 2" was spotted on the D23 Expo app for the said event that launches on Friday, July 14.

Moviepilot shared the concept art, which could be giving away clues on what to expect from the upcoming "The Incredibles" sequel.

Disney and Pixar are known to create films that make their viewers emotional, and they are expected to do the same for "The Incredibles 2." With more than a decade passing since the first film, the Parrs are expected to have aged in the sequel.

However, the concept art shows the Parr children exactly the same way they were in the film, which could mean that the sequel will be a continuation of the first film's timeline.

Villain the Underminer can also be spotted on the concept art. Although it is highly possible that the Underminer will not be the sequel's big villain, he might be making an appearance to share what happened after the first film cut to the Parr family suiting up to face the villain.

"The Incredibles" came out in 2004, telling the story of a superhero family who decided to come out of hiding their powers and using them instead to save the world from dangerous villains.

Those who watched the film immediately fell in love with the Parrs: Bob aka Mr. Incredible, Helen aka Elastigirl and their children — Violet, Dash, and Jack-Jack — who each have their own unique powers. Viewers also liked the addition of Lucius aka Frozone as well as Edna Mode's antics in the film, which made them eager for a sequel.

However, it was only confirmed last year that the sequel was already underway, setting a release date for 2018. "The Incredibles 2" will premiere 14 years after the first film, and fans of the Parrs are excited to see what is to come in the sequel.

"The Incredibles 2" is slated to premiere on June 15, 2018.