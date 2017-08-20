'The Killing of a Sacred Deer' Trailer News: New Clip Teases Lots of Tension, Dread

Reuters/Stephane Mahe 70th Cannes Film Festival - Photocall for the film "The Killing of a Sacred Deer" in competition - Cannes, France. 22/05/2017. Director Yorgos Lanthimos poses.

The first trailer for "The Killing of a Sacred Deer" has just been released, and it teases a lot of tension and drama. The movie marks Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos' next filmmaking endeavor following his two most recent successful works, "The Lobster" and "Dogtooth."

"The Killing of a Sacred Deer" tells the story of a charismatic doctor named Steven whose family unfortunately experiences becoming victims of supernatural revenge. The eerie phenomenon was caused by a teenage boy who Steven met through a former patient. In the movie, the doctor starts to take care of the young one but eventually notices some sinister changes in the latter's behavior so he decides to make an unthinkable sacrifice.

The main character in the movie is played by Colin Farrell, who also starred in Lanthimos' previous film, "The Lobster," which was released in 2015. In "The Killing of a Sacred Deer," Farrell is joined by Nicole Kidman, Alicia Silverstone, Barry Keoghan, Raffey Cassidy, Bill Camp, and Sunny Suljic in the cast. Kidman plays Steven's wife.

The newest trailer for the film is a significant one, as it marked Lanthimos' return to working on English movies after using a different language in his previous projects like "The Lobster," which bagged a Cannes Jury Prize. It also earned an Oscar nomination.

In the trailer, Steven said: "A surgeon never kills a patient. An anesthesiologist can kill a patient but a surgeon never can."

Lanthimos wrote the script for the movie with Efthymis Filippou, his regular collaborator. The movie is produced by Element's Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe.

"The Killing of a Sacred Deer" will have its domestic release on Oct. 27 and will arrive in U.K. cinemas on Nov. 17. Before those dates, the film will be featured in a Special Presentation at the Toronto Film Festival.