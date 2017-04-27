'The Last Kingdom' Season 2 Episode 7 Spoilers: King Alfred Learns of Aethelflaed's Disappearance

The upcoming episode of "The Last Kingdom" season 2 will see King Alfred (David Dawson) remaining steadfast in his ways, resulting in Odda (Simon Kunz) becoming uncertain about his belief in the king.

Facebook/TheLastKingdomOfficialAethelred informs King Alfred of Aethelflaed's disappearance on the next episode of 'The Last Kingdom.'

According to the official synopsis of the next episode, Odda will wonder if King Alfred's closed-mindedness is good for the kingdom. Aethelred (Toby Regbo) and the Saxons rush to Winchester to inform King Alfred that Aethelflaed (Millie Brady) has disappeared.

Meanwhile, Uhtred (Alexander Dreymon) will travel home to Gisela (Peri Baumeister). However, he will take matters into his own hands in order to discover the truth. He will also encounter Sigefrid (Bjorn Bengtsson) for the first time since the Northmen were driven away from Northumbria. Uhtred will ultimately have to face a decision that he must make, but it will not come easy because his choice will affect the future of Wessex.

A preview clip of the new episode has also been released by BBC. The clip is over a minute long and features the scene where King Alfred is informed that his daughter, Aethelflaed, is missing.

It opens with Aethelred bringing good news to King Alfred that they have reclaimed London. However, it is clear from the look on his face that good news is not the only thing he has come to tell the king. Aethelred reluctantly tells King Alfred that they believe Aethelflaed has been taken by the Northmen. Odda wonders why Aethelflaed was with them in battle, but Aethelred and the Saxons argue that she was kept from the action "a good distance away."

"Clearly not a safe distance," Odda points out.

King Alfred wants to know if his daughter is still alive. And while Aethelred says that the Northmen would have no reason to kill her, it becomes clear that he is unsure of Aethelflaed's true fate.

Watch the preview below: