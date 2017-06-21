'The Last Man on Earth' Season 4 Air Date, Spoilers: Four Emmy Submissions Made for 'Got Milk?' Episode; Pamela to Join Tandy's Crew?

The post-apocalyptic comedy series "The Last Man on Earth" did for its third season what it has never done before: it took a risk on a totally unknown character and spent an entire episode featuring her pre-outbreak life. And with "Saturday Night Live" alum Kristen Wiig playing the part, it seemed to have been time well spent.

YouTube/FOXA screenshot taken from “The Last Man on Earth” episode titled “Got Milk?” featuring Kristen Wiig as Pamela Brinton, a wealthy socialite and philanthropist who spent the first couple of years of the outbreak in a bunker with her dog, Jeremy.

Two of the episode's standout guest stars, Wiig and Laura Dern, have reportedly been submitted as contenders for Best Comedy Guest Actress at this year's Emmy Awards. Additionally, the episode director John Solomon and writer Maxwell R. Kessler have both been submitted as contenders for Best Comedy Directing and Best Comedy Writing awards, respectively.

Titled "Got Milk?" the episode was all about a wealthy socialite and philanthropist named Pamela, played by Wiig, who lived alone in a bunker for a couple of years following the virus outbreak that almost completely wiped out the entire human race. For a long time, she was convinced that she and her dog, Jeremy, were the last remaining survivors on Earth until her drone caught sight of the Malibu mansion where Tandy (Will Forte) and his ragtag crew of fellow survivors used to reside.

She subsequently decided to leave her bunker to search for them, only managing to catch up with the crew aboard a yacht in season 3's final episode.

"Got Milk?" was especially praised for its alternate political history, which made Mike Pence the 46th President of the United States, and its resonant theme of loneliness being worse than death. Television critics were also impressed by how the show did away with its regular cast for the second time; only this time, it placed the episode's fate in a totally unknown character's hands.

Wiig's character has undoubtedly become a remarkable addition to the show long before she caught up with Tandy and the rest of the Malibu survivors. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, series creator and star Forte said that should the show be renewed for a fourth season, the premiere would definitely be picking up right where the third season left off, with Pamela's character being introduced to the group only minutes after shooting the vindictive Pat (Mark Boone Junior) in the head.

"I think she would fit pretty nicely with our delightful group of weirdos, and we have some fun ideas for how she would interact with the group. It makes me very excited," Forte said.

"The Last Man on Earth" was renewed for a fourth season shortly after the interview was published. It is expected to return on the same Sunday schedule with the 9:30 p.m. timeslot later this year.