'The Last of Us 2' Release News, Plot Rumors: Neil Druckmann Talks Politics in Sequel; Plot Theories Run Rampant

"The Last of Us 2" is perhaps one of the most hotly anticipated titles from Naughty Dog, especially since the game stole the show during the PlayStation Experience event in December 2016. And just like the first "The Last of Us" game, the sequel will not be afraid to dive into political issues.

Facebook/naughtydogA follow-up to 2013's 'The Last of Us' (pictured) was announced by Naughty Dog in December.

This much was revealed by Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann, who also happens to be the director of both "The Last of Us" and "Uncharted 4," two critically acclaimed titles. According to Daily Star, Druckmann admitted while responding to a fan that he cannot prevent writers from incorporating their own views into the game, be it political or otherwise.

The fan apparently asked Druckmann to refrain from getting too political when it comes to "The Last of Us 2." The fan's tweet has since been deleted, though, and the account cannot be found.

No can do. Writers work off of their views of the world. For example, the ending of TLoU is very much inspired by my "personal politics." https://t.co/nuhF318yxj — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) January 23, 2017

"The Last of Us 2" was confirmed in December after months of speculation preceding the PSX event. Naughty Dog failed to announce a release date for the game, though, and not a lot of details have been revealed. However, a teaser trailer was unveiled at the event, and needless to say, it proved to fuel the hype already surrounding the game.

The trailer started out with a hand tuning and strumming a guitar. It is then revealed that it is actually Ellie, who has now grown up. She sings a song and recounts that she is unable to "walk in the path of the right because I'm wrong." As she sings emotionally, Joel enters the house where Ellie is at and it is revealed that a slew of corpses are scattered throughout the place.

"What are you doing, kiddo?" Joel asks Ellie as he finds her in the bedroom, a body laying lifeless in front of her. "You really gonna go through with this?"

Ellie sets the guitar aside before intently replying, "I'm gonna find and I'm gonna kill every last one of them."

Several theories have already been raised about the possible storyline of the sequel. A popular one involves Joel having already died, positing that the Joel fans see in the trailer is merely a hallucination of Ellie's. This is based on the observation that Joel has seemingly not aged even though Ellie has visibly grown from her teenaged years in "The Last of Us."

Druckmann previously revealed that "The Last of Us 2" will be more about hate and revenge as opposed to the first game, which focused more on love.