'The Last of Us 2' Rumors: Ellie's Immunity Against CBI Causing Her to Hallucinate

After rumors on Joel possibly dead in "The Last of Us 2" persisted for months, the latest plot theory now is that Ellie may now be experiencing the side effects of her immunity against the Cordyceps Brain Infection (CBI), causing her to hallucinate.

Facebook/Naughty DogShown in the photo is a scene from "The Last of Us" Remastered. It is suspected that Ellie's immunity against the CBI is causing her to hallucinate in "The Last of Us 2."

With the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017 already happening next month, and Naughty Dog suspected to drop the latest information on "The Last of Us 2" at the forthcoming event, it is but inevitable for those anticipating the game to talk about it even more and float possible theories that may turn true or otherwise.

While there is no denying that the loudest theory attached to "The Last of Us 2" since its announcement during the PlayStation Experience Event last December is that Joel may actually be dead in the upcoming game sequel, more and more people now are starting to agree that he may not be dead, indeed. After all, a photo of Troy Baker (voice actor for Joel) with Ashley Johnson (Ellie's voice actress) uploaded on social media shows both of them having green dots on their face, a clear indication that they are in the process of screen motion capture for the game.

To recall, rumors about Joel's death stemmed from a scene in the announcement trailer of "The Last of Us 2" where he appears pristine while talking to Ellie, who, in contrast, is heavily stained with blood. Because of the said scene, many believe that Ellie may be talking to Joel's ghost.

According to a recent plot theory, though, Joel may still be alive and well in the upcoming game sequel. However, Ellie may already be experiencing the side effects of her immunity against the CBI, causing her to hallucinate. Hence, the said scene in the reveal trailer of "The Last of Us 2" may just be her hallucination after all.

Apart from the mentioned plot theory, a recent posting on IMDb also has the fans wondering on how the story of "The Last of Us 2's" story will pan out. Based on the posting of the said website, the story of the upcoming game sequel will involve Joel and Ellie discovering something dark about each other's respective past, and this will change the way they look at each other.

What will Joel and Ellie discover? Is Ellie's immunity against the CBI really causing her to hallucinate? Will Naughty Dog really drop some major updates on the game in the upcoming E3 2017?

Fans can only speculate for now.