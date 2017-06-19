'The Last of Us 2' Rumors: Game Sequel's Release Date to Be Revealed at this Year's PlayStation Experience

After Sony's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017 participation was devoid of any update on "The Last of Us 2," it is now alleged that details on the highly anticipated game sequel may be revealed at this year's PlayStation Experience in December.

Facebook/Naughty Dog, LLCShown is a promotional image for "The Last of Us 2." Rumors claim that the game sequel's release date may be revealed at this year's PlayStation Experience event.

There is no denying that "The Last of Us 2" is one of the most highly anticipated games ever. However, as it is believed that the game is just in the early stages of its development, it goes without saying that fans do not really expect the game to arrive anytime soon.

Despite this, though, many thought that Naughty Dog, the game's developer, would drop the latest updates on "The Last of Us 2" at the just concluded E3. However, Sony's participation in the annual gaming and electronics event came to a close without even a mere mention of the game sequel for PlayStation 4.

In a tweet, "The Last of Us 2" director Neil Druckmann explained the absence of the game at this year's E3. According to the game director, as much as the studio wanted to give an update on the game, they are giving the spotlight to another game in its pipeline.

"Believe me, we're super excited to show you more of Ellie and Joel's 2nd journey, but right now it's Chloe and Nadine's time to shine," Druckmann said in his tweet last week.

However, according to recent reports, it is possible that Naughty Dog will reveal the next important updates on "The Last of Us 2" at this year's PlayStation Experience event. After all, it was at the said event where the game sequel was revealed via a trailer last year. Hence, it won't be surprising if PlayStation Experience 2017 will be a venue for the release of another trailer for the game or other important updates, including the possible announcement of its release date.

Will fans learn more about the game sequel later this year at the PlayStation Experience? Will the game's release date finally be revealed in the annual Sony event?

Fans can only hope so.