'The Last Ship' Season 4 Spoilers: Chandler and Crew to Face Off With African Warlord

Facebook/TheLastShipTNT Enemies will come after the Americans in the new season of "The Last Ship."

Tom Chandler (Eric Dane) and the Navy will be dealing with different antagonists who will kill to get their hands on the miraculous seeds in the new season of "The Last Ship."

Showrunner Steven Kane recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly on the kinds of villains the USS Nathan James and its crew will encounter in the upcoming episodes. According to him, Chandler and the others will be forced to face off with not only Greek warlords, but also Arabs and Africans as well. For the Americans to secure the seeds from the ancient palm tree that is immune to the Red Rust, they must travel the Mediterranean and undergo extremely dangerous missions. These adversaries, who all have vested interests in the seeds, will do their best to stop them.

"The people who stole the seeds are run by a North African warlord who operates in the northern Sahara between Morocco and Algeria. So that's one gang. There's also a Greek mafia gang that are in cahoots possibly with the Greek city-state in this post-apocalyptic world. ... You've got Greek warlords, you've got Arab warlords, and you've got a certain very interested party who has the science to back up his claims, but who wants the seeds for his own purposes," the EP teased.

Meanwhile, the new episode titled "Bread and Circuses" will see the Navy still combing the places where the seeds were last detected.

As expected, the promo revealed an action-packed storyline with the USS Nathan James encountering the Arab mercenaries who will not hesitate to rain bullets on the Americans to keep them away. Captain Mike Slattery (Adam Baldwin) assured his men that they will not give up until they have the seeds. Elsewhere, Chandler seemed to be rebelling against Giorgio (Jackson Rathbone). Later on in the clip, the ex-captain is shown talking to a Navy officer. It looks like it will not be long before Chandler returns on the bridge of his beloved ship.

"The Last Ship" season 4 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT on TNT.