'The Last Ship' Season 4 Spoilers: Chandler To Be Involved With the Greek Mafia?

Facebook/TheLastShipTNT Tom Chandler seeks refuge in Greece in the new season of "The Last Ship."

Tom Chandler (Eric Dane) will not find solace in Greece in the upcoming season of "The Last Ship."

The synopsis for the new installment (according to CarterMatt) reveals the captain seeking refuge in a small fishing village in Greece, where he has elected to stay with his family after leaving the Navy. He seems to be a shadow of his former self whose past time is engaging in fighting matches. His blonde hair is longer. Without titles and responsibilities, Chandler will try to enjoy the anonymity he has, until he gets the attention of Giorgio (Jackson Rathbone), a mafia boss who hosts fights clubs around the country.

Meanwhile, it will not be long before viewers see Chandler back on the bridge of the Navy destroyer U.S.S. Nathan James. He will have no choice but to return and help upon learning that the Red Flu has returned, and this time, it has "jumped kingdoms." The new virus, the Red Rust, attacks plants like wheat, corn, soy and rice. If not stopped, it will soon affect the world's food supply. Chandler will join Captain Slattery (Adam Baldwin) and the rest of the crew as they search the Mediterranean for an ancient palm seed that can cure the blight.

Season 4 is said to be based on the tagline "Reap What You Sow." Executive producer Steve Kane told TV Insider that this slogan is applicable not only to the looming problem on hunger that the world will experience, but also to the personal setbacks that the main characters are about to face.

"In a season about famine and the forces of good and evil fighting over life-giving seeds, it's an apt catchphrase," the EP teased.

He added: "But 'reap what you sow' is also an admonishment for Chandler and his team that the past is not always past, that your actions have consequences, and that everyone pays in the end."

"The Last Ship" season 4 will start airing on Sunday, Aug. 20, at 9 p.m. EDT on TNT.