'The Leftovers' Season 3 Finale Spoilers: Is Nora Ready to Depart?

The end is near for Kevin Garvey Jr. (Justin Theroux) as the series finale of "The Leftovers" airs on Sunday.

The last episode of the season 3, which also serves as the last for the psychological drama series, will be called "The Book of Nora." However, since HBO opted not to share any details about the plot of the upcoming season, it can be assumed that the episode will center on Nora Durst's (Carrie Coon) quest to be reunited with her family who all disappeared during the Sudden Departure.

Based on the trailer for the series finale, Nora appears to be on the verge of departing herself to finally join her missing husband, son, and daughter.

In an interview with Variety, series co-creator and showrunner Damon Lindelof revealed that the upcoming final episode of "The Leftovers" will leave no stone unturned, and it will not provide any possibility of return.

"This is it; we left no dangling threads, no to be continued, no spinoff possibilities. We made pretty sure that this was going to be the last season of the show," Lindelof stated in the interview before the red carpet screening for the show's third season back in April. "The audience deserves as satisfying an ending as we can give them. I don't think anyone wants to see a question mark at the end of this."

Coon, on the other hand, revealed in the same interview that she was very satisfied with the way she will say goodbye to the series. "I think in a show like this, you can have a really explosive, shocking ending or you can have something that feels really truthful and I think that's what we have," the actress also said. "I was so proud to be a part of it, and I'm a big part of it."

The eighth and last episode of "The Leftovers" season 3 and the rest of the series will be aired by HBO on Sunday, June 4, at 9 p.m. EDT.