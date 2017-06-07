'The Leftovers' Season 4 Canceled or Renewed News: HBO Series Officially Ends After Three Seasons

After three seasons, HBO's post-apocalyptic psychological series "The Leftovers" has come to an end.

(Photo: Facebook/TheLeftoversHBO)A promotional photo of HBO's TV series "The Leftovers."

When the TV series debuted in 2014, "The Leftovers" opened three years after a global event referred to as the "Sudden Departure." This event involved the unexplainable and simultaneous disappearance of 140 million people, which is 2% of the world's population, on Oct. 14, 2011. Following the apocalyptic phenomenon, mainstream religions have fallen apart while cults like the Guilty Remnant have emerged.

The first season of the show revolved around the Garvey family as well as their acquaintances in the fictional town of Mapleton, New York. Kevin Garvey, Jr. (Justine Theroux) is Mapleton's Chief of Police and a father of two, who had to try to maintain the normalcy of his family while living in a new world.

In the second season of the series, the main characters moved to the fictional town of Jarden, Texas, where not a single citizen in the area disappeared in the face of the earth during the Sudden Departure.

The show's third and final season, which aired this year, unfolded three years after the events of season 2, in 2018. The last season opened 14 days before the seventh anniversary of the Sudden Departure, and took the main characters to Australia.

Garnering a cult fan base since it started in 2014, the story from Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta is ending on a high note, having earned mass critical acclaim for its last several episodes.

The eighth and final episode of "The Leftovers" season 3, titled "The Book of Nora," in particular, was all about emotional resolution for its two main characters, Kevin and Nora (Carrie Coon).

"I don't want to reduce The Leftovers to a love story or a rom-com," Lindelof told Vanity Fair. "But that's what we cared about most. How can people attach themselves to one another and allow themselves the vulnerability of being left by the person they care most about when they're living in a world where that person can disappear in an instant?"

However, viewers who were looking for a full explanation for the Sudden Departure were left to deal with a conclusion in which no answer to the mystery was given.

With the airing of the series finale of "The Leftovers" last Sunday, fans should no longer expect that the post-apocalyptic drama will be returning for a fourth season.