'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' News: Series Producer Talks About Title's Expansive Gameplay

There is a lot riding on the shoulders of Nintendo Switch in terms of Nintendo's efforts in keeping themselves in the competitive video game hardware market. With Wii U's failure, the Japanese company is looking to redeem themselves via the 2-in-1 gaming device. Switch's performance largely hinges on how its pre-programmed game, "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," will be received.

Facebook/breathofthewildzeldaThe Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" promotional poster

For starters, the game comes from a long line of video titles that has already amassed a following all through the years. While the newest iteration of the franchise will also debut on Wii U, making "Breath of the Wild" its last content release before the platform is phased out, its main console is arguably the upcoming hybrid Switch.

That being said, fans were happy to know that while the upcoming installment of the classic Nintendo title is still rooted in its high-fantasy action-adventure genre, it expanded the game's scope, offering a new environment to wander around. In fact, series producer Eiji Aonuma so much says that it is highly impossible to finish "Breath of the Wild's" gameplay in one week.

During an interview with YouTube user, That One Video Gamer, a separate YouTuber in The Completionist asked Aonuma about being able to complete the game in just seven days. However, instead of just directly answering the question, the video game designer said, "It's going to be impossible for you to 100 percent complete Breath of the Wild!"

Last year, Aonuma admitted that it was a conscious effort on their team to make sure that "Breath of the Wild" has a bigger scope. "After Skyward Sword we really needed to develop a bigger world," he told IGN, adding, "But we've actually never done that. So a lot of it was trial and error, and we had to feel things out."

With mere weeks before the game launches, it sounds like they were able to accomplish what they intended to do.

However, just because everything has expanded in terms of gameplay with various side mission does not mean that the whole title is a mix and match. Aonuma shared during the interview that they made sure everybody from the production knew what was going on to make sure that the whole project was cohesively put together.

As previously mentioned, "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" will debut on the Nintendo Switch on March 3. Wii U users, on the other hand, will also be able to buy the game separately on the same day.