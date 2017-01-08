'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' Release Date News: Nintendo to Release Title This Year for a Strong Switch Lineup

Fans of the highly anticipated title "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" may soon get a hold of the game. A new report says the developer is now determined to release the title for the purpose of ensuring that the Nintendo Switch will have a solid lineup this year.

FACEBOOK/The Legend of Zelda'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' is expected to launch on the Nintendo Switch and Wii U on March.

It was initially expected that the game will be out March of this year. However, sources revealed last year that while the content for "Zelda" is all set, there are other things within the game that need to be polished. These include the translation of the game into different languages and other issues related to its massive nature.

However, it appears that things have now taken a sure turn. Insiders close to the situation have revealed to Eurogamer that Nintendo Japan seems to have realized that the Switch should have a strong lineup this year. To make this happen, the developer will reportedly release "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" in March. The launch is only limited to North American and Japanese players, though. Fans in Europe will have to wait for further announcements.

This is bad news for European fans who have expressed excitement for the upcoming title. However, the outlet suggests several methods that Nintendo may consider implementing so "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" can also be unveiled in Europe in March. One of the strategies recommended is for Nintendo to patch other languages that have not been translated yet into the game at a later date.

While news of the upcoming "Zelda" title are circulating online these days, it is worth noting that Nintedo has not yet addressed the rumors.

Meanwhile, Game Rant says "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" shows the importance of cooking in the huge open-world title. According to the outlet, players will need to take Link's new skill seriously as it is essential for surviving the adventure.

"Breath of the Wild" is expected to be the "deepest" story yet in "Zelda." It is the first title in the franchise to have voice acting, and the people who worked on "Xenoblade Chronicles" are helping out with the game's development.

"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" is expected to land on the Wii U and Nintendo Switch sometime March 2017.