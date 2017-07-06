'The Longest Five Minutes' Latest News: Role-Playing Game to Come Out for Nintendo Switch

Steam/The Longest Five Minutes/Nippon Ichi Software A screen capture of Nippon Ichi's "The Longest Five Minutes," as featured in the role playing game's Steam page.

Fans of classic-style role-playing games now have "The Longest Five Minutes" to look forward to for the Nintendo Switch. Nippon Ichi Software announced their intent to bring the RPG to the Switch during Anime Expo 2017, but there's a downside to the news.

The unique story-telling approach that "The Longest Five Minutes" brings to classic RPG gameplay earned the title much acclaim since it launched last year in Japan in July, according to Dualshockers.

NIS America originally aimed for an English version to come to the West this year, for the PlayStation Vita and PC via Steam. With their new announcement, the game gains another platform, the Nintendo Switch, at the cost of their scheduled launch.

The Western version of "The Longest Five Minutes" will now be coming in early 2018 instead of later this year. That said, the game still remains available for pre-order on their online shop as a Limited Edition bundle, according to Destructoid.

The Limited Edition set will also be made available for the Nintendo Switch. The pre-order bundle includes the game's soundtrack recorded on two disks, a booklet with game artwork, four lapel pins and a Limited Edition Collector's Box. This set costs $55 from their pre-order site.

As summarized in the game's description, the title starts off at the very climax. "Our hero faces the origin of all evil, the Demon King himself, but suddenly loses all memories of his adventure. His finishing moves, the name of his hometown, and even the reason he's trying to defeat the Demon King in the first place, are all gone," it read.

As a hero struck with amnesia in the final minutes of his battle with an evil mastermind, players will have to fill in the blanks as they replay his journey in a series of flashbacks.

The video below shows off some of the scenes and gameplay of "The Longest Five Minutes," which is coming to the PS Vita, PC and Nintendo Switch in 2018.