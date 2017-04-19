'The Magicians' Season 3 Renewal, News Details: Upcoming Season Will Have 13 Episodes

Syfy's fantasy-series, "The Magicians," is officially renewed for a third season with 13 episodes in total, just before its second season finale airs on April 19.

FACEBOOK/ The MagiciansThe Magicians

Based on the 2009 novel series by Lev Grossman of the same title, the show is more or less an underrated one, except that its ratings improved during the second season.

The show now averages around 800,000 viewers in the 18 to 49 demographic based on Nielsen's live-plus-same day numbers, and the statistic is up by 4.5 percent from the show's first season.

"The Magicians" follows Quentin Coldwater (Jason Ralph) and his group of neophyte magician friends who enter the fantasy but dangerous realm of Fillory where they need to develop their skills to save the existence of magic itself. In the process, the group also aims to save the human world from danger.

The group is enrolled at Brakebills University for Magical Pedagogy where they are undergoing training to become a magicians. Because of this premise, the show had been dubbed as the "Harry Potter" for adults.

The finale episode of season 2 is titled "We Have Brought You Little Cakes," and according to TVGuide's synopsis, the episode will show how Quentin, Eliot (Hale Appleman), Julia (Stella Maeve) and Margo (Summer Bishil) execute a risky plan in their effort to save Fillory. Meanwhile, Kady (Jade Tailor) finds a way to help Penny (Arjun Gupta) out by making a deal.

The show had been consecutively nominated for the Best Fantasy Television Series in the Saturn Awards, and its first season was made available in Netflix starting last December 2016

Along with "The Magicians," Syfy also renewed "The Expanse" for a third season while "12 Monkeys" is getting its fourth and final season.

Catch the second season finale of "The Magicians" on April 19 at 9 p.m. EDT on Syfy. Meanwhile, the show's third season is slated to air around 2018.