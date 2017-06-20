'The Man in The High Castle' Season 3 Release Date, Plot Rumors: Jason O'Mara to Star in Amazon Series

Jason O'Mara is set to join the cast of Amazon centerpiece drama series "The Man in the High Castle," which has been renewed for a third season run. O'Mara will play a lead character in the book adaptation, Wyatt Price, an immigrant to the United States at the time of the Nazi invasion.

Facebook/HighCastleAmazonA promotional image of "The Man in the High Castle," an Amazon Original Series, as the cover photo on the show's official Facebook page.

The "Vegas" actor will apply his native Irish accent in the upcoming Season 3 of "The Man in the High Castle," opposite the returning cast of the show, according to Deadline. Most of the series regulars are confirmed to be reprising their role in Amazon's flagship series, including Alexa Davalos as Juliana Crane, Rupert Evans as Frank Frink, and Rufus Sewell as John Smith.

As an alternate history series loosely based on the written work of Philip K. Dick, the Amazon original series will continue to delve into life in the United States in the 1960's, if it were taken over by the Axis powers.

O'Mara, fresh from his recently ended role in ABC's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," will be in the Amazon series as Wyatt Price, an Irish immigrant who traveled to New York shortly before Nazi forces took over the country. As summarized by Den of Geek, Price will get by under the Nazi regime as a black market runner and a hustler, doing whatever he can to survive the oppressive new government in the Neutral Zone.

Price, despite his cynical line of work, still remains a steadfast believer in the country that America can be once it is free from the clutches of the Axis countries.

Amazon has not yet revealed a timeline for the release of the third season of "The Man In the High Castle," but fans can reasonably expect the show to air in late 2017 in the same way that the previous two seasons of the show started late in the year.

The series will be taken over by "Bosch" executive producer Eric Overmyer, who will take over the production seat left vacant by Frank Spotnitz's unexpected exit.