'The Mist' Season 1 Episode 2 Spoilers: Human and Supernatural Conflicts Befall Bridgeville as Mysterious Mist Settles In

A father's quest to be reunited with his family begins on the next episode of Spike's new science fiction-horror series, "The Mist."

YouTube/SpikeA screenshot of Morgan Spector as Kevin Cunningham in Spike’s new horror series “The Mist.”

Kevin (Morgan Spector) might have come into bad terms with his wife, Eve (Alyssa Sutherland), over a decision he made on his own that ended up putting their daughter Alex's (Gus Birney) welfare in jeopardy. But not even Eve's request for some time off could keep a father away from a natural instinct to protect his family after a thick cloud of mist rolled into their small town of Bridgeville.

Although it was quite easy to deem the mist harmless at first glance —Officer Pundik (Kevin O'Grady) even went in to take selfies to share with his wife — it quickly became apparent that the said mist was more than just an atmospheric phenomenon. The premiere episode alone has already seen the death of a handful of people from causes that ranged from a sudden roach attack to a man walking around the midst with a gun and a screw loose in his head.

One particularly bizarre death, however, came upon Mrs. Carmody (Mary Bacon), whose jaw was ripped off of her face by an unseen creature lurking in the mist.

And now, Kevin is determined to venture out into that thick cloud of death to get to his wife and daughter at all cost. According to the official synopsis for the episode titled "Withdrawal," Kevin, along with the people he has been trapped in the police headquarters with, will have to band together and come up with the best plan to get out into the mist and head for the mall where Eve and Alex are.

On the other hand, mall manager Gus (Isiah Whitlock Jr.) will try to maintain order among the dozens of panicking patrons trapped inside the mall. Among them are Eve, Alex, and the football jock, Jay (Luke Cosgrove), whom Alex has accused of rape.

Aside from the rising threat of the mist and the mysterious creatures that are lurking within it, personal conflicts will also test the Bridgeville townsfolk's resilience, faith, and humanity in a horrific story based on a novella written by Stephen King.

"The Mist" season 1 episode 2 airs on Thursday, June 29, at 10 p.m. EDT on Spike TV. Episodes 2 and 3 are also now available to view on the Spike App and the Spike Website. Below is a trailer of what's coming in the weeks ahead.