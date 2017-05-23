'The OA' Season 2 Release Rumors: Original Netflix Series to Return in 2018

Despite the lack of marketing noise for its first season, "The OA" is expected to return to Netflix for its season 2 next year and continue to offer the supernatural brand of entertainment that it is made of.

Facebook/The OA"The OA" is suspected to return to Netflix for its season 2 in 2018.

It was at the Netflix panel last February where it was revealed that "The OA" is returning for its sophomore season. While there is still no exact date on its return to the video-streaming provider, it is suspected that the supernatural show will arrive in 2018 if the usual length of series production is to be the basis.

However, as nothing much is known about the Netflix series as of this writing, it may just arrive earlier than next year and catch its fans by surprise, just like how it did last year when the first season of the show debuted on the same week its first trailer was released.

To the uninitiated, "The OA" follows the story of Prairie Johnson (Brit Marling), an adopted blind young woman who returned after having been missing for seven years. When she returned, not only did she exhibit scars but her sight had been restored, too. Furthermore, she started calling herself "The OA," which stands for Original Angel.

While Prairie withheld any information on her disappearance and how her vision was restored, she did otherwise to the group of five locals she assembled and whom she asked help from so that the other missing people she said to be in the same situation she was in could be saved.

Meanwhile, it has been learned that the plot of the upcoming season 2 of "The OA" is currently being planned. However, in an earlier interview, it was revealed that Marling and Zal Batmanglij already have a clear idea on which direction its plot will head toward.

"Yes, we designed it that way. Whether it (season 2) will happen or not, I think that's up to you guys. All of you in the world. If people connect to it. I would like to see this story continue... Brit and I figured out the whole thing. The whole thing's a riddle. There are a lot of clues. Very few people have really picked up on all the clues," Batmanglij, creator of the series, told Variety last year.