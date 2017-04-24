'The Originals' Season 4 Episode 6 Spoilers: Hayley Has a Favor to Ask From Freya

Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) will turn to Freya (Riley Voelkel) as she attempts to remember her past in the upcoming episode of "The Originals."

Facebook/cworiginalsHayley looks for answers in the upcoming episode of “The Originals.”

In the episode titled "Bag of Cobras," the synopsis (according to TV Guide) reveals that Hayley will ask for the witch's help to unlock her memories the night she became an orphan. The werewolf still cannot remember the events that took place when her parents were killed. She believes she has the information on who ordered their death, but she still wants to be sure. Freya's power will let her dwell on what happened that fateful day. Will the witch agree to help her?

Meanwhile, the hunt for the Hollow's mysterious envoy is on. The Mikaelsons will discover that someone has been sent to kill them all. To trap the culprit, Klaus (Joseph Morgan) and Elijah (Daniel Gillies) will host a party. It is the perfect place to lure the threat in and unmask him in front of everyone. Vincent (Yusuf Gatewood) has agreed to help the Originals to assuage his guilt. The warlock blames himself for the Hollow's resurrection. He is prepared to use his magic to capture the shadowy servant, but he is still not ready for the powerful force he is about to face.

The promo shows Vincent and Elijah talking about the new threat. The vampire says he is done playing nice and that they must take down the Hollow's man during the party. Klaus is also getting ready for the event, but what he does not know is that Sofya (Taylor Cole), Marcel's (Charles Michael Davis) girlfriend, is going after him. In the clip, she is shown ordering a colleague to find Marcel while she takes on Klaus. The Originals have hidden the hybrid somewhere after his capture. Sofya has the vine that could kill Klaus and his siblings. Has the time come for her to use it? Incidentally, is she the Hollow's secret card?

"The Originals" season 4 airs Fridays at 8 p.m. EDT on the CW.