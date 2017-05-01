'The Originals' Season 4 Episode 7 Spoilers: Vincent Turns His Back on the Mikaelsons

Vincent (Yusuf Gatewood) will realize the risk of associating with the Mikaelsons in the upcoming episode of "The Originals."

Facebook/cworiginalsVincent disappoints the Mikaelsons in the upcoming episode of “The Originals.”

In the episode titled "High Water and a Devil's Daughter," the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals that the witch will disappoint the Mikaelsons when he disagrees with the suggestion to use a dangerous ritual against The Hollow. The ceremony is needed to strengthen their defense against the powerful force, but Vincent thinks anything can go wrong since it is so risky to perform. Elijah (Daniel Gillies) will reportedly lose patience and takes matters into his own hands.

Since The Hollow arrived in New Orleans, Vincent decided to ally himself with the Originals. The party last episode was supposed to unmask the villain's envoy, but all hell broke loose when the servant discovered their plans. Now that he is on a warpath, Freya (Riley Voelkel) has no option but to keep Klaus (Joseph Morgan), Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) and Hope (guest star Summer Fontana) inside the house, hoping that the protective spell she casted will be enough.

With her siblings safe, Freya will find herself in harm's way when she comes face to face with the threat. The promo shows her fighting The Hollow's envoy. The man appears to be taunting Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) when Freya arrives. The witch then tells the enemy that she is not impressed with his power. A spell she casts sends him crashing on his knees. Freya must be careful, though, as The Hollow will not send a weakling for a servant.

The synopsis suggests that Freya's life will be in danger. An unexpected twist will turn the table on her adversary's favor. Whatever Freya is planning to take down the servant, she will soon realize that it will not be enough. With Klaus still locked up and Elijah busy with the setback with Vincent, who will help Freya? Will Marcel bury the hatchet and use his powers to aid her?

"The Originals" season 4 airs Fridays at 8 p.m. EDT on the CW.