'The Originals' Season 5 Premiere News, Spoilers: Mikaelsons Forced to Live Apart Forever; Another Time Jump in New Season?

The Mikaelsons have sacrificed their family to save Hope (Summer Fontana) from The Hollow, and there is no guarantee when they will be able to reunite again. Meanwhile, could there be another time jump for season 5?

Previously on the season 4 finale of "The Originals," the Mikaelson siblings performed a spell to break up The Hollow from Hope and separate her into four different beings. The four beings that will keep The Hollow in pieces are Klaus (Joseph Morgan), Elijah (Daniel Gillies), Rebekah (Claire Holt), and Kol (Nathaniel Buzolic).

The Mikaelsons will have to stay separated from each other and from Hope to prevent The Hollow from piecing herself back together, which makes her one step closer to the young powerful hybrid.

Showrunner Michael Narducci shared with TVLine that the Mikaelsons coming into close contact with each other might revive The Hollow.

"If they remained in close proximity for any degree of time, elements of The Hollow's spirit would probably reemerge and might even be able to regain entry into the world," Narducci said.

Even though Klaus checked up on his brother after some time has passed, they still are not allowed to be together to prevent The Hollow from coming back. However, Narducci believes that the Mikaelsons will reunite again.

"I would be stunned, and I will eat my words, if Klaus and Elijah never see each other ever again," the showrunner said.

Meanwhile, there are speculations that season 5 of "The Originals" will begin with another time jump.

It is possible that season 5 will open with Hope already a teenager. There are rumors that casting for a teenage Hope is already happening. However, The CW and Warner Bros. TV have not yet confirmed nor responded to the speculations.

If the time jump will be true, it means that the Mikaelsons will be spending a lot longer time without the strength and support that they get from each other.

"The Originals" is expected to premiere in 2018.