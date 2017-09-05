'The Originals' Season 5 Spoilers: Is the Next Big Bad Elijah?

Facebook/CWTheOriginals Elijah's future will be revealed in the next season of "The Originals."

Klaus' (Joseph Morgan) biggest enemy may be his own flesh and blood in the upcoming final season of "The Originals."

Spoilers indicate that Elijah (Daniel Gillies) will be under the control of Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) in the new installment. Although the Mikaelsons were meant to spend eternity separated from each other, a trailer showed Elijah going back to New Orleans after a meeting with Marcel. In last season's finale, the siblings succeeded in defeating The Hollow by imprisoning pieces of its soul within their immortal bodies. This meant that Klaus should never see his brothers and sister again if he does not want a repeat of Hope's (now played by Danielle Rose Russell) death-defying experience. This is why Klaus looks flabbergasted in the clip when he sees Elijah waiting for him in one of the bars in New Orleans.

Prior to that, Elijah was shown speaking to Marcel. The latter is urging him to return to the city. Marcel's intention remains a mystery, but it is safe to say that he has not yet forgotten his conflict with Klaus. Whatever he is planning for Elijah will not be good for the Mikaelsons since speculations are rife that Marcel will use the Original to finally get his revenge on Klaus. The former knows his sire well. There is no way Klaus will kill Elijah even if it means endangering the family he loves so dearly.

Meanwhile, fans of Elijah and Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) are in for a rough ride this season. Those who are hoping to see them together again may end up disappointed. Recent reports indicate that the werewolf will die. One of the show producers allegedly posted a major spoiler of the upcoming storyline on Twitter. In the event that Hayley will not die, a reunion with Elijah is also not in the cards. Instead, she will reportedly be involved in an affair with a human named Declan (to be played by Torrance Coombs).

"The Originals" season 5 will air sometime in 2018.