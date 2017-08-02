'The Originals' Season 5 Spoilers: Is There No Hope for Hayley and Elijah?

Facebook/CWTheOriginals Hayley will have a new love interest in the next season of "The Originals."

Elijah's (Daniel Gillies) absence will take its toll on Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) in the upcoming final season of "The Originals."

Fans who continue to support Hayley and Elijah's romance are still hoping that the two will end up together. The star-crossed lovers went their separate ways last installment shortly after Vincent (Yusuf Gatewood) successfully transferred parts of The Hollow's soul into the bodies of the Mikaelson siblings. Elijah had no choice but to leave and stay away, knowing he could be putting his niece's life in danger once he backs out of the deal. This meant not seeing Hayley ever again.

While Elijah is not around, showrunner Julie Plec revealed during Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con suite that Hayley will get involved with an Irish man named Declan.

Although Hayley and her new man can be classified under the "friends with benefits" category, it is possible that she plans to get over Elijah with Declan's help. She has made it clear that her first priority is her daughter. Now that Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) is already a teenager, Hayley may want to enjoy life again as a single woman.

Elijah is supposed to be gone for good, but the trailer for the new season suggests a different possibility.

In the clip, Elijah is shown talking to Marcel (Charles Michael Davis). The latter seems to be influencing him to return and forget the pact he made with his siblings. Later on, Klaus (Joseph Morgan) meets Elijah in a bar. Has he really returned to New Orleans?

Meanwhile, it was apparent at the end of the trailer that it was the teenage Hope who was narrating her clan's story, right from the moment the Mikaelsons became vampire thousands of years ago. She is still attending Caroline's (Candice King) special school. Hope appears to be planning her family's return to power. According to her, it is time that she protects the people she loves. What kind of powers will Hope show in the next season?

"The Originals" season 5 will air sometime in 2018.