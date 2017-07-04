'The Originals' Season 5 Spoilers: Julie Plec Signs on as New Showrunner; Nina Dobrev to Guest Star

(Photo: Facebook/cworiginals) A promotional photo of The CW's "The Originals."

"The Originals" season 4 ended with a finale that works just as well as the official conclusion of the TV series. And now that "The Vampire Diaries" creator Julie Plec has taken over from Michael Narducci as the spinoff series' showrunner, fans are left wondering what to expect for the upcoming fifth season of the supernatural TV series.

The previous season ended with the four Mikaelson siblings splitting up the Hollow's evil and absorbing each part. As a consequence, Klaus (Joseph Morgan), Rebekah (Claire Holt), Elijah (Daniel Gillies) and Kol (Nathaniel Buzolic) are torn apart permanently, which meant that each of them had to lead separate lives without ever getting to be in the same room as their siblings ever again.

In the upcoming season, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the show will feature a time jump and will be following the storyline of Hope as a teenager who attends the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted, which means that the plot's setting will also be relocating to Mystic Falls. However, it is expected that some scenes and events will still take place in New Orleans.

Aside from the time jump, the upcoming season will also feature guest appearances from "The Vampire Diaries" stars, particularly lead actress Nina Dobrev.

In an interview with E! News, Plec confirmed that Dobrev will be "visiting" the fantasy series in the fifth episode of its upcoming fifth season, which will air on Nov. 3.

"There's a lot of people that could cross over, and when we plan our crossovers, we like to think of the most clever way to integrate The Vampire Diaries mythology into The Originals mythology," Plec told E! News.

She explained, "There was a character's name introduced a long time ago in season three in association with Klaus [Joseph Morgan] and Elijah [Daniel Gillies] and how they became vampires and a girl that they both loved a long time ago who was the original doppelgänger, Tatia. So Nina Dobrev will be visiting The Originals for a nice little storyline in our fifth episode which airs November 3."

"The Originals" is expected to return for a midseason premiere this fall for its upcoming fifth season.