'The Originals' Season 5 Spoilers: 'Klaroline' Is Not End Game

Facebook/CWTheOriginals Caroline will comfort Klaus in the next season of "The Originals."

Caroline (Candice King) and Klaus (Joseph Morgan) will probably remain friends in the upcoming final season of "The Originals."

Fans of "Klaroline" will definitely be disappointed once they learn that romance will not be possible for the couple. Spoilers indicate that though Caroline will be there to help Klaus in one of his toughest times, her loyalty to her dead husband will prevent her from pursuing a relationship with the hybrid. It has been previously teased that King will be around in the new installment. She will be managing the school for the gifted - the one that teenage Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) goes to - with her ex, Alaric (Matthew Davis).

In one of the set photos posted by King, she was shown wearing a necklace with her engagement ring dangling on the chain. It looks like Caroline will keep Stefan Salvatore's (Paul Wesley) memory close to her even though he has been dead for quite a while now. This means she will probably keep her connection to Klaus platonic even though they have a tumultuous past. It still remains to be seen if Caroline will appear in several episodes in season 5. Spoilers indicate that she will be the one to keep Klaus grounded while he is feeling depressed over what happened to his siblings.

In last season's finale, the Mikaelsons were forced to separate in order to save little Hope. Vincent (Yusuf Gatewood) used his powers to store parts of The Hollow's soul in the bodies of the Originals. Because of this, Klaus, Elijah (Daniel Gillies) and Rebekah (Claire Holt) are meant to never meet again. Spoilers indicate, though, that it will not be long before the siblings cross paths again. Now that Hope is a teenager, new challenges are expected to befall her family.

Meanwhile, CW president Mark Pedowitz revealed during a Television Critics Association executive session that he and executive producer Julie Plec have been thinking of a spin-off with Hope as the main character.

"Julie and I and the studio have had many a discussion. Nothing has come out of it yet, but...I'm hopeful," the executive shared.

He added, "There's been many conversations about the character of Hope, but again, it's too early in the process and I want to let Julie deal with this final season."

"The Originals" season 5 will air sometime in 2018.