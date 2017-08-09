'The Originals' Season 5 Spoilers: Klaus and Caroline's Relationship to Stay Platonic

Facebook/CWTheOriginals Caroline will comfort Klaus in the next season of "The Originals."

Caroline (Candice King) will keep her relationship with Klaus (Joseph Morgan) platonic in the upcoming final season of "The Originals."

Fans of the CW series are looking forward to seeing more of the blonde vampire in the new installment. Showrunner Julie Plec revealed to Entertainment Weekly that Caroline will be back to help Klaus in one of the most difficult periods of his life. With his siblings scattered all over the world, the hybrid will feel more alone than ever.

In the previous season's finale, Elijah (Daniel Gillies) and Rebekah (Claire Holt) had no choice but to leave to save Klaus' child from The Hollow. Vincent (Yusuf Gatewood) stored parts of the force's soul inside the Mikaelson siblings, making it impossible for them to be around each other again. Depressed and lonely, Klaus will find himself seeking comfort from Caroline, and many of their fans are still hoping that the two will resurrect their failed romance and be together again. Caroline will always have a special place in Klaus' heart and vice versa.

"She's just got so much life in her," Plec said. She added: "She just brings the spirits up of people around her. There's just something great about watching Caroline call Klaus on his s***."

Unfortunately, recent spoilers indicate that Caroline will keep things platonic between them due to the memory of her late husband. Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley) may be dead, but his wife remains loyal to his memory. In a set photo posted by King (via Pop Sugar), she was shown wearing a necklace with her engagement ring threaded in the chain. It looks like the passing of time has made no difference in Caroline's love for her husband. If so, she and Klaus will remain as friends and nothing more in the new installment.

"The Originals" season 5 will air sometime in 2018.