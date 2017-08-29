'The Originals' Season 5 Spoilers: Marcel's Newest Pawn Is Elijah

Facebook/CWTheOriginals Elijah will be back in New Orleans in the next season of "The Originals."

Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) has huge plans for Elijah (Daniel Gillies) in the upcoming final season of "The Originals."

The previous season's finale showed the Mikaelson siblings embarking on a painful separation after finally defeating The Hollow. They had no choice but to stay away from each other to ensure that the portion of the villain's soul that was inside each of them will not get another chance to re-form. The Mikaelsons were supposed to spend the rest of eternity keeping the promise for the sake of Klaus' (Joseph Morgan) little girl. However, the trailer released for the new installment showed that one of them will end up breaking the pact.

In the clip, Marcel was shown talking to Elijah as the former urged him to return to New Orleans. Whatever he is planning for the Original does not bode well on Klaus, who was still looking for a way to take back the city from his former ally. The promo showed that Marcel will succeed in brainwashing Elijah to come back, and Klaus' reaction after seeing his brother peacefully sitting at a bar spoke volumes on what he feels. He could not believe that Elijah would break his promise and put Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) in danger again.

Elijah's return to the city will also mean a reunion with Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin). Many fans are hoping that the star-crossed lovers will be given another chance at love. While Elijah was away, it has been teased that Hayley will become involved with a human named Declan (to be played by Torrance Coombs). Another spoiler revealed that she may die, whether temporarily or for good.

TV Guide reported that a tweet that one of the show's producers posted showed the season 5 storyboard with some plot details, including Hayley's death. Will the werewolf still see Elijah again or are they meant to never be together?

"The Originals" season 5 will air sometime in 2018.