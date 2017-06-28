'The Originals' Season 5 Spoilers: Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley to Make Special Appearances?

Many will be pleased to hear that Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley are not planning to stay out of the limelight for long. The two, who starred as Elena Gilbert and Stefan Salvatore in "The Vampire Diaries," might appear together in "The Originals" season 5.

Facebook/thevampirediariesPromotional photo for "The Vampire Diaries" featuring Nina Dobrev

The heartbreaking finale of "The Originals" season 4 left a ton of open storylines for the next season. In a bid to save Hope, Vincent Griffith (Yusuf Gatewood) split the Hollow and placed the pieces into the bodies of the Mikaelsons — Niklaus (Joseph Morgan), Elijah (Daniel Gillies), Rebekah (Claire Holt), and Kol (Nathaniel Buzolic) — forcing them to avoid each other for eternity.

"The idea was always to put them in a dilemma where they had two impossible choices," writer and former showrunner Michael Narducci told Yahoo! TV, adding, "One impossible choice is to sacrifice Hope and the other impossible choice is to say goodbye to one another."

With the life of Hope at stake, Niklaus and Hayley Marshall-Kenner (Phoebe Tonkin) might send their tribrid daughter to the Mystic Falls. There, she would enroll herself at the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted, headed by Alaric Saltzman (Matt Davis) and Caroline Forbes (Candice King).

This is where Dobrev and Wesley might enter into the picture. Even though Stefan died in "The Vampire Diaries" finale, he could still find his way back to the series through a flashback. The "xXx: Return of Xander Cage" actress, on the other hand, might return as Katherine Pierce and continue her pretty epic romance with Elijah.

Aside from Dobrev and Wesley, King's Caroline might also appear in "The Originals" season 5. That handwritten letter from Klaus in the finale was all but a promise that Caroline would eventually find her way back into his arms.

However, none among Dobrev, Wesley, and King has commented on the claims. So, until they do, this remains nothing more than speculation.